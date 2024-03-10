Skip to Content
Locals and visitors attend first Bacon and Brew

today at 3:42 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Smokin Hen House hosted the first Bacon and Brew festival this weekend.

The event started on Saturday at Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex, and featured live pigs and piglets, food vendors and craft beers from Prison Hill and Belching Beaver.

According to the owner of the Smokin Hen House, Cheri Coit, and the Chapter Commander of the Combat Vets Association, Joseph "Cisco" Rios, the event is to honor the Combat Veterans.

"We are a military town and we love our Veterans. We love our military because without them, we're nothing and, you know, the Combat Vets...their battle doesn't stop, and so, we want to honor that, and we want to acknowledge that's what's going on and we want to honor that...Everybody needs help, but we want to honor our Veterans because looking around, Yuma is a military town."

Cheri Coit, owner of Smokin Hen House.

"What their doing for us, so we can help further Vets out there. That's our mission is Vets helping Vets. All of our proceeds goes right back to Veterans out their in the community that need it."

Joseph "Cisco" Rios, Chapter Commander of the Combat Vets Associatation

The Combat Veterans attended the festival at 4:00pm, and there was live music, face painting and lots of "pig" and "bacon" merchandise.

The event lasted until 7:00pm.

