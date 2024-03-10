Skip to Content
Local News

Family mourning the loss of 62-year-old man who was hit crossing the street

Richard Garcia
By , ,
Published 11:31 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The family of 62-year-old Jose Garcia is mourning his loss after he was hit by a truck while crossing the street on December 11, 2023.

A 59-year-old man driving a gray 1998 Toyota Tacoma struck Garcia on South Avenue A near West 23rd Street at around 8:15pm, according to the Yuma Police Department (YPD).

Garcia was airlifted to a Phoenix hospital where he eventually died of his injuries on December 26, according to his family.

YPD says that charges against the driver have been sent to the County Attorney for review, but they have not received a response yet.

"Our family has no closure. We're in pain. We're hurting. The lack of care and the lack of justice is something that really disheartens us," said Richard Garcia, the son of Jose Garcia.

YPD says that alcohol and speed was not a factor in this accident.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is a reporter and anchor for Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content