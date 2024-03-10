Family mourning the loss of 62-year-old man who was hit crossing the street

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The family of 62-year-old Jose Garcia is mourning his loss after he was hit by a truck while crossing the street on December 11, 2023.

A 59-year-old man driving a gray 1998 Toyota Tacoma struck Garcia on South Avenue A near West 23rd Street at around 8:15pm, according to the Yuma Police Department (YPD).

Garcia was airlifted to a Phoenix hospital where he eventually died of his injuries on December 26, according to his family.



YPD says that charges against the driver have been sent to the County Attorney for review, but they have not received a response yet.



"Our family has no closure. We're in pain. We're hurting. The lack of care and the lack of justice is something that really disheartens us," said Richard Garcia, the son of Jose Garcia.



YPD says that alcohol and speed was not a factor in this accident.