Yuma man injured after a car crashed into him while crossing the street

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to reports of a car crashing into a Yuma man Monday night.

According to YPD, the incident occurred at 8:15pm, in the area of South Avenue A and West 23rd Street, when a 59-year-old man was driving a gray 1998 Toyota Tacoma southbound when he crashed into a 62-year-old man crossing the street.

As a result of the crash, the man received life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC), YPD says.

YPD also says speed or alcohol did not factor in the crash.

In addition, YPD says all traffic was diverted in the area where the crash occurred while they completed their investigation.