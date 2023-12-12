Skip to Content
Local News

Yuma man injured after a car crashed into him while crossing the street

By , ,
today at 6:02 AM
Published 6:30 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to reports of a car crashing into a Yuma man Monday night.

According to YPD, the incident occurred at 8:15pm, in the area of South Avenue A and West 23rd Street, when a 59-year-old man was driving a gray 1998 Toyota Tacoma southbound when he crashed into a 62-year-old man crossing the street.

As a result of the crash, the man received life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC), YPD says.

YPD also says speed or alcohol did not factor in the crash.

In addition, YPD says all traffic was diverted in the area where the crash occurred while they completed their investigation.

Vehicle-vs-Pedestrian-23-70363Download
Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Jacqueline Aguilar

Jacqueline Aguilar is Yuma native who joined KYMA in January 2022.

Contact her with a story idea at jacqueline.aguilar@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content