Tucson author to hold book discussion in Yuma

Arizona Western College
today at 11:30 AM
Published 11:52 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An author from Tucson will Yuma to hold two community dicussions on her nonfiction book.

In a press release, the author, Melissa Sevigny will lead a discussion on her book, Brave the Wild River: The Untold Story of Two Women Who Mapped the Botany of The Grand Canyon.

The press release, sent by Arizona Western College (AWC), says the book is about botanists Elzada Clover and Lois Jotter and their journey to explore the diverse plant life of the Grand Canyon.

AWC says the discussions will occur on Thursday, March 21 at the following locations:

  • Arizona Western College - MAC Lecture Hall #106, 2020 S. Avenue 8E, 2:00-3:00pm.
  • Yuma Main Library - First Floor Meeting Rooms, 2951 S. 21st Drive, 6:00-7:00pm.

Following the discussion will be a Q&A session and a book signing, and the event is free and open to the public.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

