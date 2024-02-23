Former Walmart employee formally charged

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The former Walmart employee accused of taking pictures under two women's dresses while at work was back in court on Friday and has been formally charged.

20-year-old Richard Solorio is charged with two counts of surreptitious photographing.

"It indicates the offenses occurred on or about the 20th day of February 2024. It also names two alleged victims and specifically what its mentioning is unauthorized photos without consent," said Judge Gregory Stewart.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at the Walmart located on Avenue B near 24th Street, where police said the secretive photos were taken.

"That you not go to the scene of the alleged crime, if you remember I restricted you from returning to all Walmart stores," Stewart spoke.

Police said both victims were women in their 40s, and a local Walmart shopper, Matthew Sears, expressed his thoughts after hearing about the heinous act saying, "This act is absolutely disgusting. In this day in age privacy is to be valued and this blatant disregard is upsetting."

Solorio is being held at the Yuma County Jail on a bond of $25,000 and will be back in court on March 1 for his preliminary hearing.