Yuma County

Suspect arrested for taking photos under women’s dresses

10:28 AM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A 20-year-old man was arrested and accused of taking pictures under women's dresses.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said officers responded to the report at the Walmart Supercenter in the area of Avenue B and 24th Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Yuma police said officers learned that the 20-year-old, who was a Walmart employee, was seen on video two separate times that day using his cell phone to take pictures under women customers' dresses.

One of the victims brought this incident to Walmart's attention.

The suspect was then arrested and booked into Yuma County Detention Center for multiple felony offenses including surreptitious photo and voyeurism.

The victims are women in their 40s, said YPD.

The 20-year-old suspect is also no longer employed by Walmart.

If you or anyone has information about this case, contact YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.

