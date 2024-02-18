Skip to Content
Yuma sees one of the wettest starts to a new year

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma is experiencing one of the wettest years to date with over 1.8 inches of rain so far in 2024, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Phoenix.

"Going back over 140 years of records in Yuma, it is the eighth wettest year to date. January 1st through February 8th is the eighth wettest for that time frame," said Austin Jamison, a meteorologist for NWS Phoenix.

In the last few months, the Desert Southwest has seen multiple instances of heavy rainfall that brought flooding to some neighborhoods.

Yuma broke a new daily rain record for February 1st with 0.17 inches of rain, beating the previous record set in 1938.

News 11 contacted the City of Yuma earlier this week to schedule an interview with the Director of Public Works to inquire about how the City is managing the increased rainfall. However, the City was not able to grant our interview request.

