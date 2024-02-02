Drier for the weekend with another round of rain on the way

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - With the rain event we experienced yesterday, Yuma broke a NEW DAILY RAIN RECORD for February 1st at 0.17". This beat the daily record of 0.15" set back in 1938.

With all the rain we received so far in 2024, it leads Yuma with above-normal precipitation for the year.

Strong westerly winds will impact the Desert Southwest through tonight with highest gusts 30-35 MPH.

Winds won't be as strong this weekend, but it still remain breezy through Sunday.

For our weekend ahead, we will have a brief period of drier conditions and a slow warming trend this weekend into Monday.

Clouds will begin to increase Sunday as another system works it's way back into our region.

Another active wet weather pattern will move in the Desert Southwest early next with multiple days for rain showers.

Rain is likely Tuesday-Wednesday with rain totals between a tenth up to a half of an inch.