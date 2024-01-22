Rain floods several roads in Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The rain is pouring so much that several roads in the area are flooded with water.

One road even had to be closed off.

The rain is coming down hard to the point some cars are driving through puddles, the water hitting above their tires.

“It’s not set up for storm like this every time it rains there’s too much water left like collecting in different areas and for people with smaller cars its hard because it gets inside the motor and it ruins it," said Kevin Good, a Yuma resident.

Due to flooding, the City of Yuma closed off Avenue A and 28th Street.

Detours are taking people to Fourth Avenue, Avenue B, or Eighth Avenue.

Meanwhile, the San Luis Police Department put out a reminder for all drivers to be extra careful on the roads citing there have already been four accidents in the border town since the rain started.

According to the Yuma County's Facebook page, Union Pacific has closed the railroad crossing on Fortuna Road (between Highway 95 and 24th St) until further notice.

One local says drivers need to be more cautious.

“When it’s raining one must decrease their velocity and drive more calmly," stated Juan Carlos, a local resident.

Make sure to keep both hands on the wheel and stay safe during this heavy rain.