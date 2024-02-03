Skip to Content
“Take Our Border Back” convoy holds rally in Yuma

today at 12:56 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A nationwide convoy protesting illegal immigration made a stop in Yuma Saturday afternoon.

The "Take Our Border Back" convoy gathered at Britain Farms around noon to hold a rally expressing their disapproval of the Biden administration's immigration policies.

Saturday's rally is one of several stops across the United States including the border communities of San Ysidro, California and Eagle Pass, Texas.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) and the Yuma Police Department (YPD) said they are aware the convoy group will be making a stop in Yuma.

According to YCSO, organizers of the convoy group met with local law enforcement agencies to try to minimize the impact on the community and have said their rally will be peaceful.

