Take Our Border Back convoy group coming to Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A convoy group called 'Take Our Border Back' will be stopping by Yuma on Saturday, February 3 for a rally at around noon.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) and the Yuma Police Department said they are aware the convoy group will be making a stop in Yuma.

YCSO said they are anticipating participants to arrive on Friday while the rest will arrive on Saturday.

According to YCSO, organizers of the convoy group met with local law enforcement agencies to try to minimize the impact on the community and have said their rally will be peaceful.

According to Team Member, Robin Patriot Mom 007 they are not planning to visit the border despite the closeness of where the convoy will be meeting which will be at Britain Farms located at 4330 W. Riverside Drive.

There will be food trucks, music, prayer, and family activities.