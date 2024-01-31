Take Our Border Back convoy group to arrive in Yuma

Convoy group has been driving across the United States

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A convoy group called 'Take Our Border Back' will be stopping by Yuma on Saturday, February 3 for a rally.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) and the Yuma Police Department said they are aware the convoy group will be making a stop in Yuma.

YCSO said they are anticipating participants to arrive on Friday while the rest will arrive on Saturday.

According to YCSO, organizers of the convoy group met with local law enforcement agencies to try to minimize the impact on the community and have said their rally will be peaceful.

This convoy may bring a large number of people and traffic to the Yuma area during this event.

YCSO and Yuma police say they will maintain public safety and will work together to keep everyone safe.