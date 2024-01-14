Imperial County inmate killed in prison yard attack

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - An inmate who was serving a 14-year sentence for weapons and drug charges was killed in an attack by two other inmates at Centinela State Prison in Imperial, according to officials.

Enrique Saucedo, 29, was allegedly assaulted by David Veloz and Rigoberto Estrada on the recreational yard on January 7, 2024, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR).

The death is being investigated as a homicide, according to CDCR.

According to CDCR, it took seven applications of O.C. Pepper Spray to stop the attack.

Saucedo was taken to a medical center for emergency care but died due to his injuries in the emergency room that same day.

CDCR stated two inmate-manufactured weapons were recovered from the area of the attack.

Investigators from the state prison and the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office are continuing the investigation.

Veloz and Estrada were placed in restricted housing and population movement has been limited, said CDCR.

The Imperial County Coroner is determining Saucedo’s exact cause of death.

Saucedo's family has put up a GoFundMe and is asking for donations. Click HERE to donate.