Prisoner allegedly killed by two inmates in Centinela State Prison

today at 2:24 PM
29-year-old inmate died after being allegedly attacked in the recreational yard at a state prison in Imperial

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) said it is investigating the death of an inmate at Centinela State Prison as a homicide.

On Sunday, January 7, CDCR said officers saw two inmates, 40-year-old David Veloz, and 45-year-old Rigoberto Estrada, allegedly attack 29-year-old Enrique Saucedo in the recreational yard.

According to CDCR, it took seven applications of O.C. Pepper Spray to stop the attack.

Saucedo was taken to a medical center for emergency care but died due to his injuries in the emergency room that same day.

CDCR stated two inmate-manufactured weapons were recovered from the area of the attack.

Investigators from the state prison and the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office are continuing the investigation.

Veloz and Estrada were placed in restricted housing and population movement has been limited, said CDCR.

The Imperial County Coroner is determining Saucedo’s exact cause of death.

The family of Saucedo has put up a gofundme and is asking for donations. Click this LINK to donate.

