Veterans Day events occurring in Yuma and Imperial Counties

today at 1:24 PM
Published 2:42 PM

(KYMA, KECY) - Military Veterans across the Yuma and Imperial Counties will be celebrating their day on Saturday.

In Yuma, the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) of Yuma will hold the yearly parade traveling across 4th Avenue at 9:00am.

Over in Somerton, the VFWs of Wellton will have their parade on Main Street at 11:00am. 102-year-old Veteran Jimmie Robertson will be the parade's Grand Marshal.

Finally in El Centro, there will be a Veterans Day ceremony at 11:00am at Bucklin Park to honor Vets in the Imperial Valley.

