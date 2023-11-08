Veterans Day parade this Saturday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Military Veterans from Yuma are getting ready to celebrate their day this Saturday with a parade.

The American Legions and the VFWs of Yuma are coming together to hold the yearly parade on Fourth Avenue starting at 9 a.m.

Organizers said it's a great opportunity to thank the men and women who have fought for our country.

"It's an honor because all of us veterans have served our country and all the branches being the Navy, Air Force, Army, Marines, Coast Guard, and Space Force and we are honored that they have this day for us that served our country," said David Lara, VFW 8242 Trustee Officer.

The parade route starts just south of 16th Street and Fourth Avenue and will end at the American Legion Post 19 on Virginia Drive and 26th Street where there will be an 11th-hour remembrance ceremony.