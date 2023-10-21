Five Yuma High School alumni inducted into 2023 Hall of Fame

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma High School (YHS) Athletic Program hosted a Hall of Fame weekend event.

The two-day ceremony was to celebrate YHS alumni's accomplishments and excellence.

The ceremony started on Thursday at Lute's Casino, where Hall of Fame members and inductees met and greeted one another.

The inductees and members also attended Friday night's game against Paradise Honors, where they sat in the 50 yard line bleachers, and Saturday morning was the induction ceremony.

"Tradition"

A former football and basketball coach, Curt Weber, spoke about why an event such as the ceremony is important:

"Throughout the years, Yuma High has changed its exterior, modified the campus, seeing thousands upon thousands of students come and go, but there's one thing that's never changed: That's tradition. Tradition, dedication, and pride that comes from being a part of the Yuma High School Athletic Program. YHS has witnessed record-setting athletic teams, unforgettable performances to celebrate these moments and forever immortalize the individuals and teams that help make these memories happen."

Five people were inducted into the 2023 Hall of Fame. In addition to Weber, the inductees included the following:

Kelly Cleaver

Malcolm Ellis

Bobby McMorris

Ed Soergel Sr.

Family members for Ellis and Soergel attended the event to accept the honor as well as family members of the 1923-24 football team were there to speak on their behalf.

After the induction ceremony was over, the attendees released balloons in the sky to honor the Hall of Fame members who passed away.