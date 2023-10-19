YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma High School Athletic Hall of Fame hosted a meet and greet Thursday night at Lute's Casino.

The induction included the 1923-24 Yuma High School Football team and five individuals as well.

One of these individuals is former yuma high coach and teacher Curt Weber.

“I’ve understood the history not only of the city of Yuma but when you talk about the city of Yuma you got to talk about Yuma High School because they developed together,” said Weber.

He coached football, basketball, and track in the school for about 33 years.

The organization will host events the following two days with a barbecue and football game tomorrow

And the actual the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony taking place on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at the Yuma High School cafeteria.