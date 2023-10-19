Skip to Content
Yuma County

Yuma High School Athletic Hall of Fame

EDUARDO MORALES
By
today at 7:41 PM
Published 7:56 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma High School Athletic Hall of Fame hosted a meet and greet Thursday night at Lute's Casino.

The induction included the 1923-24 Yuma High School Football team and five individuals as well.

One of these individuals is former yuma high coach and teacher Curt Weber.

“I’ve understood the history not only of the city of Yuma but when you talk about the city of Yuma you got to talk about Yuma High School because they developed together,” said Weber.

He coached football, basketball, and track in the school for about 33 years.

The organization will host events the following two days with a barbecue and football game tomorrow

And the actual the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony taking place on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at the Yuma High School cafeteria.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Eduardo Morales

Eduardo Morales joined KYMA as a reporter in September 2023. If you have any story ideas or tips, email him at eduardo.morales@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content