YPD and other agencies host 21st Annual G.A.I.N. event

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) and other agencies will participate in the 21st Annual Getting Arizona Involved in Neighborhoods (G.A.I.N.) event Saturday night.

G.A.I.N. is an event where law enforcement, military, fire and rescue agencies, and local organizations and non-profits, bring their equipment to display to the public, and allows locals to meet the agencies to build relationships with the public, according to YPD.

The event will occur at the Target parking lot at 5:00pm and will go until 8:00pm. To learn more about the event, click here.

KYMA will have more information later this evening.