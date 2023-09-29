YPD and other local agencies to participate in 21st Annual G.A.I.N. event

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) and other local agencies will participate in the 21st Annual Getting Arizona Involved in Neighborhoods (G.A.I.N.) event.

In a press release, G.A.I.N. is an event where law enforcement, military, fire, and rescue agencies, as well as local organizations and non-profits, bring their equipment to display to the public.

YPD also says the event allows locals to meet the participants "to help build relationships" and make the community a safer place.

YPD further reports that over 30 agencies, organizations, and non-profits participated in last year's event, and hope to have the same amount this year.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 14 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm in the Target store parking lot in the Yuma Palms area. To learn more about the event read the press release below.