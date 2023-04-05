The Yuma Territory of the American Red Cross sent two volunteers on disaster deployment

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Territory of the American Red Cross sent its second volunteer to Little Rock, Arkansas Wednesday.

Tom Batson left on Monday, and Frank Lagorio from Quartzsite flew Wednesday from the Yuma Regional Airport at noon on an American flight to Dallas, connecting to a flight to Little Rock.

Frank is scheduled to deliver emergency supplies to those affected by the tornadoes.

Frank has deployed 30 times to help those affected by a disaster.

The American Red Cross provides comfort and support to people across multiple states after deadly tornadoes and storms struck a large part of the country over the weekend.

Officials indicate at least 100 possible tornadoes touched down Friday and Saturday, leaving tens of thousands of customers without power.

Thousands of people lost everything as homes were damaged and communities turned upside down.

Red Cross volunteers are helping assess the residential damage in affected communities.

This work will help us better understand what help families may need in the coming days and weeks.

The severe weather threat isn’t over yet.

Starting Tuesday, severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are again possible across the Midwest.

More than 800 trained Red Cross disaster workers are on the ground now in impacted areas across multiple states, and more help is on the way.

Working with partners, the Red Cross has provided more than 78,600 meals and has served more than 5,200 households with relief supplies in the affected communities.