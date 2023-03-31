Skip to Content
today at 11:32 AM
Published 11:48 AM

Update on four fires in Calexico

KYMA

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Fire Department (CFD) is investigating the cause of four fires from Thursday afternoon.

CFD confirms the fires were back to back.

Firefighters from all over Imperial Valley came to put out the fire.

It was the fourth fire in Calexico this week.

The Calexico Police Department Chief says they received the call at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 30.

He says when they arrived the fire was threatening homes.

“Some fences and items of that were in their backyard catch on fire... and some of the house got smoke damaged," Calexico Police Chief Jesus Serrano said.

The traffic lights were out on Cole Road due to the fire burning an electrical pole but it has been restored.

There's still no word about what caused any of the other fires but they are not ruling arson out.

The Calexico Police Department says this fire is still under investigation.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

