Skip to Content
Breaking News
By ,
Updated
today at 3:57 PM
Published 3:48 PM

BREAKING: Multiple fires in Calexico

KYMA

UPDATE: Asparagus boxes went on fire at Gourmet which is a cold storage facility and is known for packaging asparagus. This is the third fire today in Calexico. Traffic lights are out due to the fire on Cole Road and Highway 111.

Local fire departments from the City of Brawley, Calipatria, Imperial are at the scene.

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Fire Department confirms it is responding to at least two major fires that have already forced evacuations for several residents.

The first fire is in the 2300 Block of M L King Street.

Firefighters saying multiple homes are potentially on fire, near Rioseco street.

This was just upgraded to a four-alarm fire.

Multiple homes are in danger.

Another fire is happening over by the Walmart on Cole Road.

Avoid both areas if possible. 

No word yet on how these fires

We have a news crew there and will bring you the latest details on these fires as they become available.

Article Topic Follows: Breaking News
Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content