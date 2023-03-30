BREAKING: Multiple fires in Calexico

UPDATE: Asparagus boxes went on fire at Gourmet which is a cold storage facility and is known for packaging asparagus. This is the third fire today in Calexico. Traffic lights are out due to the fire on Cole Road and Highway 111.

Local fire departments from the City of Brawley, Calipatria, Imperial are at the scene.

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Fire Department confirms it is responding to at least two major fires that have already forced evacuations for several residents.

The first fire is in the 2300 Block of M L King Street.

Firefighters saying multiple homes are potentially on fire, near Rioseco street.

This was just upgraded to a four-alarm fire.

Multiple homes are in danger.

Another fire is happening over by the Walmart on Cole Road.

Avoid both areas if possible.

No word yet on how these fires

We have a news crew there and will bring you the latest details on these fires as they become available.