today at 12:00 PM
Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo kicks off Friday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 78th annual Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo kicks off Friday.

It has been held the second weekend of February since 1946.

It is also a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association-sanctioned rodeo, with contestants from several states competing.

The Silver Spur Rodeo supports the youth and many charities in the community of Yuma, Arizona.

The rodeo kicks off at 2 p.m. on Friday and continues throughout the weekend.

Tickets are available online at yumarodeo.com.

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team as a reporter in February 2022.

You can reach to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

