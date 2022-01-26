Illegal crossings continue in Yuma Sector

FOX 9's Adam Klepp went to the border the morning of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas's visit to the Yuma Sector

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The Department of Homeland Security and Secretary Alejandro Myorkas, said in 2022 they plan to close gaps along the border wall including in the Yuma Sector.

On the morning of Myorkas’s visit, no migrants were crossing there.

Those gaps are on the Levee Road, between County 8th and 9th Street.

It is unclear if filling in those gaps will cause the record numbers of illegal crossings to go down.

A couple of miles to the south, immigrants continue to use the Cocopah Reservation where there is no barrier, to enter the United States.

An asylum speaker from Venezuela says he came to the United States because of the poverty in his home country.

“We learned that the United States has a better quality of life, much better opportunity to be stable in the United States,” Durgarte said.

Secretary Mayorkas becomes the latest in a list of prominent government figures to recently visit the wall in the Yuma Sector.

Republican senator Lindsey Graham visited in October, and Republican Senator Rick Scott visited in November.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey also visited the border wall in Yuma in December.

While the visits from officials pile up, the crisis itself shows no signs of slowing down.