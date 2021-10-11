Details from U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham’s visit to Yuma

Local Politics

Senator Graham met with local officials about the border crisis - 13 On Your Side's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After touring the U.S./Mexico border, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham took the time to listen to not only our local leaders but also non-profit organizations helping our community during this border crisis.

Some of our top officials, Yuma County Supervisors Tony Reyes and Jonathan Lines joined Graham, along with Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls, who shared the challenges they face when it comes to the never-ending traffic of asylum seekers.

"I am willing to work with Democrats to find a way to deal with the DACA population, other groups only if we secure our border and stop the flow. Until something in Washington changes, I just don’t see this getting any better and y'all guys are on the tip of the sphere here. Most of the people don’t stay here, but they do have an impact on your community," says U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham.

The senator says he is concerned for our local community and especially our border and customs agents, citing the two recent border patrol agents who recently passed away.



More details from the visit will be available tonight at 10 p.m. on CBS 13 On Your Side.