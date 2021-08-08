Skip to Content
Local News
By
Published 2:15 PM

City of Yuma resumes normal business hours after week closure

KYMA.com

To be closed every other Friday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma announces Sunday that it will resume normal business hours Monday, August 9, after closing for a week due to an unexpected plumping issue.

Crews worked through the week to repair equipment, of the flooding, and hopefully prevent it from happening again.

The City also clarifies in their release that the main office will be closed every other Friday.

Yuma County
Author Profile Photo

Caleb J. Fernández

Upon earning his bachelor’s degree from The Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Please reach out via email at caleb.fernandez@kecytv.com if you’re interested in collaborating.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content