City of Yuma resumes normal business hours after week closure
To be closed every other Friday
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma announces Sunday that it will resume normal business hours Monday, August 9, after closing for a week due to an unexpected plumping issue.
Crews worked through the week to repair equipment, of the flooding, and hopefully prevent it from happening again.
The City also clarifies in their release that the main office will be closed every other Friday.
