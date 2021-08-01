City of Yuma closed due to flooding

Yuma County

Unrelated to recent weather

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma let it be known Sunday afternoon that City Hall had a major plumbing failure, causing extensive water damage to parts of the facility. The City clarified in a press release it was NOT due to recent thunderstorms.

Repair crews are currently making improvements. However, for the safety of others, City Hall will be closed all the way through Thursday, August 5.

All other departments are open and functioning as normal.

Though closed to the public, City Hall staff will continue working for the betterment of the community. They encourage residents to submit City business online, or by calling (928) 373-5000.