Somerton shooting case retrial announced

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Somerton man who shot his neighbor paralyzing him from the waist down was back in a Yuma courtroom Thursday where he learned his case will be re-tried.

50-year-old Sidney Lee is facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after shooting a 29-year-old man three times in the torso this past January.

Last month, a jury was unable to come to a unanimous verdict leading to a mistrial.

On Thursday, Lee's attorney requested that his bail be lowered so he can be out of custody until his case is re-tried; but the state argued that Lee is still a danger to the community and requested his bail remain unchanged.

Judge Roger Nelson agreed.

Lee's bail remains at $250,000 and he will stay in custody.