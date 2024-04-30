Local non profit helps dress people for success

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One local non-profit, Cristina’s Closet, helps the community by providing free gently used clothes, no questions asked for those in need.

Founder Cristina McInnes has been a social worker for the last 12 years and said she has also had a passion for helping those out.

Currently, there are two locations:

11411 S Fortuna Rd Suite 114 in the Foothills (inside Desert Darlins')

2260 S 4th Ave. Suite A in Yuma (at Citrus Plaza)

Sunflower Plumbing has offered to pay this year’s rent for Cristina to provide this service to those in need.

Cristina's Closet also provides resume help, mock interviews, and many other services to help you be ready for success.

They will also have their first gala on Saturday, May 4, to raise money and people will get to share their testimonies.

If you would like to learn more about the gala, click HERE. For more information about Cristina's Closet, go to cristinascloset.org.