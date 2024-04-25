Skip to Content
New evidence found for Yuma man charged with child sexual abuse

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - New evidence in the case against a Yuma man accused of sexual assault with a minor will be examined by an independent expert.

36-year-old Matthew David Lillie was scheduled to be back in court Wednesday, but his appearance was delayed at the request of his attorney so that DNA evidence could be properly examined.

Lillie was previously charged with three counts of sexual conduct with a minor known to Lillie; the alleged abuse occurred between 2019 and 2023.

Lillie was arrested on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, near the area of 39th Street and Pico Avenue.

He is scheduled to be back in court on May 29.

