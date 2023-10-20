Skip to Content
Yuma County

Man formally charged with child sexual abuse

Yuma County Sheriff's Office
today at 2:01 PM
Published 3:46 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local man accused of sexually abusing a minor under the age of 12 for several years was formally charged Friday in court.

36-year-old Matthew David Lillie is now facing three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

Judge Gregory Stewart revealed Friday the alleged abuse happened between 2019 and this year.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said Lillie knew the victim.

He was arrested Tuesday evening near 39th Street and Pico Avenue.

No other details were provided.

Lillie is scheduled to be back in court next week.

