Yuma man accused of arson set for plea hearing change

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma man accused of arson after allegedly setting his apartment on fire is set for a change of plea hearing.

44-year-old Agustin Vera faces nine felony counts including aggravated assault and six counts of endangerment.

The state requested additional time to gather witnesses and victims to testify.

Vera's attorney, Robert Bleich, asked for a change of plea hearing which was granted by Judge Gonzalez.

Vera will be back in court on May 17.