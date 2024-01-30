Man arrested for possible arson

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A 44-year-old man was arrested for multiple felonies after a fire at a residence in the area of S. Madison Avenue and E. 20th Street.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) stated officers responded to the possible arson on late Saturday evening.

According to YPD, the Yuma Fire Department (YFD) found smoke and flames coming from the south side of the apartment complex in the area.

YFD then evacuated people that live at the apartments and were ready to extinguish the fire.

However, Yuma police said one of the occupants of the apartments, who was identified as a 44-year-old man, refused to allow them to extinguish the fire by blocking the path.

YPD said YFD firefighters were able to grab the 44-year-old man, remove him from the residence, and escort him to a nearby ambulance for precautionary measures.

When the 44-year-old was in the ambulance, he jumped out and struck a firefighter in the chest which knocked them back and then he left on foot.

While YFD and YPD stayed at the scene, the 44-year-old man returned to the apartment and he was arrested.

He was then later booked for multiple felonies such as Arson of an Occupied Structure, Arson of property, Criminal Damage, and Aggravated Assault on a Firefighter.

YPD stated that the damage to the apartment was contained to the area around the outside of the backdoor and door frame.

If you or anyone else has information about this case, contact YPD at (928) 783-4421 or 78-CRIME at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.