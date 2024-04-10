Skip to Content
Yuma County

Auto fraud suspect has trial dates set

KYMA / YCSO
By
today at 1:01 PM
Published 1:13 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The man accused of stealing money from Plaza Auto Center back in August 2022 will face trial.

44-year-old Alfredo Ibarra was not complying with his court-mandated pre-trial services and was taken back into custody in March.

Ibarra posted a new bond and is in court on Wednesday.

His pre-trial-services probation officer said that he has been keeping up with his appearances.

Judge Darcy Weede ruled that Ibarra can stay out of custody until his trial is set to begin in October.

Ibarra will be back for a status hearing on July 9.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content