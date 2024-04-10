Auto fraud suspect has trial dates set

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The man accused of stealing money from Plaza Auto Center back in August 2022 will face trial.

44-year-old Alfredo Ibarra was not complying with his court-mandated pre-trial services and was taken back into custody in March.

Ibarra posted a new bond and is in court on Wednesday.

His pre-trial-services probation officer said that he has been keeping up with his appearances.

Judge Darcy Weede ruled that Ibarra can stay out of custody until his trial is set to begin in October.

Ibarra will be back for a status hearing on July 9.