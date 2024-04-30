Robert F. Kennedy Jr. qualifies for ballot access in California

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he has qualified for the ballot in California.

Kennedy said, in a social media post on Monday, that his campaign gained ballot access through the American Independent Party (AIP), a minor party with ballot access in California.

The California Secretary of State’s Office confirmed the party formally submitted Kennedy's name.

By partnering with a minor party, Kennedy spares himself from having to top one of the largest signature-gathering thresholds of any state in the country.

California marks the fourth state where Kennedy has officially gained ballot access. He’s currently on the ballot in Michigan, Utah and Hawaii.