Auto dealership fraud suspect warrant issued

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a Somerton man accused of stealing from a local auto dealership.

42-year-old Alfredo Ibarra was scheduled to appear in court today after not complying with his court-mandated pre-trial services.

His attorney asked for a one-week continuance which was rejected by the judge.

Ibarra has been accused of committing multiple counts of fraudulent activity and theft of a local auto dealership, resulting in a financial loss of over $44,000 to the business and other victims.

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

