Imperial County Local Health Authority Commission nomination application now open

IMPERIAL COUNTY (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department has announced the application process to nominate one member of the Imperial County Local Health Authority (LHA) for the position of Commissioner.

In a press release, the nomination will come from the Director of the Imperial County Public Health Department and the appointment will be made by the Imperial County Board of Supervisors.

The press release also sas the LHA was established "to advise and ensure that qualified residents of Imperial County are provided health care services."

"We are excited to invite eligible applicants to apply for the Imperial County Local Health Authority Commission seat. This opportunity is for a dedicated individual who is interested in creating a direct impact on the health of our Medi-Cal beneficiaries. I encourage all interested and qualified individuals to apply." Janette Angulo, Imperial County Public Health Director

Application period and submission

To qualify, the press release says that the applicant/prospective nominee must be an Imperial County resident, a person practicing medicine in Imperial County, and "a person representing the interests of Medi-Cal beneficiaries, demonstrating sensitivity and awareness of the concerns and issues encountered by Medi-Cal beneficiaries."

The application period started at 8:00am on Tuesday, April 30 and will go until Thursday, May 30 at 4:00pm, and the submission can be accepted in two different ways:

Mail deliveries: Imperial County Public Health Department, Attention: Janette Angulo, Director, 935 Broadway Avenue, El Centro, California 92243.

Hand deliveries: Monday through Friday, 8:00am to noon and 1:00pm to 5:00pm (except holidays), Imperial County Public Health Department, Attention: Janette Angulo, Director, 935 Broadway Avenue, El Centro, California 92243.

To learn more about the LHA and the application process, read the press release below, and if anyone is interested in applying, see application below.