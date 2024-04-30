Sammy Hagar honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Legendary rocker Sammy Hagar is being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday.

According to a press release obtained by NBC News, Hagar is receiving the 2,779th star in the Recording category, and is taking place at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard at 11:30am Pacific.

Hagar is known for classic hits such as "I Can't Drive 55," "Heavy Metal," and was known for being the lead singer of Van Halen following David Lee Roth's departure.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to honor rock legend Sammy Hagar for his contributions to the world of Rock & Roll music. From his humble beginnings in Fontana, California to strolling the Hollywood Walk of Fame as a young boy, he has truly come a long way." Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The press release mentions that Guy Fieri, award-winning chef, restauranteur, and fellow Walk of Famer, will emcee the ceremony, with seven-time Grammy Award Winner John Mayer and Hagar's longtime manager, Tom Consolo, serving as the guest speakers.

To watch the livestream of the ceremony, see attached video.