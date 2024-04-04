New Takos & Beer location postponed to open April 13 after fire

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The new Takos & Beer restaurant that caught fire in Yuma is still set to have a grand opening.

The dining area was not damaged. But the staff's hearts were broken at the news.

"As we appreciate the ambiance and the brand and everything we were excited and then to have to evacuate and see it all full of smoke it’s very emotional,” said Vice President of Operations, David Finch

The fire sparked Wednesday afternoon.

The Yuma Fire Department said the kitchen suffered some damage.

We spoke to Chef Eddie Guzman, the owner of Takos & Beer.

He described what he saw as he arrived at his restaurant just one day before it was set to open.

“When I got into the location there were a lot of emotions. A lot of emotions because they were excited about today’s opening day. Unfortunately, we can’t do that, but we are grateful that nobody got hurt," expressed Guzman.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire was put out by staff and firefighters and no one was injured. Chef Eddie said he appreciates all the calls and messages from businesses and community members.

The restaurant now plans to open on Saturday, April 13.

“We’ll have some entertainment, we’ll have some features, some specials. Chef Eddie’s going to put together a terrific menu. It’s going to be very exciting. This is going to be a hit in the city,” said VP Finch.

You can follow their Instagram page “takosbeer” for more announcements.