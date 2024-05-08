Skip to Content
California News

Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter pleads guilty

By ,
today at 2:18 PM
Published 2:41 PM

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The former interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has agreed to plead guilty to illegally transferring nearly $17 million from the baseball phenom's account without his knowledge.

According to federal prosecutors in Southern California, Ippei Mizuhara will plead guilty to single counts of bank fraud and subscribing to a false tax return.

The investigation into Mizuhara's sports betting was part of a larger probe involving illegal gambling operations.

Authorities say, "The extent of this defendant's deception and theft is massive" and "he took advantage of his position of trust to take advantage of Mr. Ohtani and fuel a dangerous gambling habit."

Mizuhara is expected to enter the plea in the coming weeks. Arraignment is scheduled for May 14.

Under the plea deal, Mizuhara could face up to 30 years in federal prison.

Dillon Fuhrman

