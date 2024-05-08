Skip to Content
Yuma County

Local non-profit highlights National Foster Care Awareness Month

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
today at 3:13 PM
Published 3:19 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - May is recognized as National Foster Care Awareness Month and one local agency is reaching out for volunteers.

For many children, entering a foster home can be very traumatic and resources are often limited.

CASA of Yuma County is a volunteer service that helps advocate for abused and neglected children who are entering the system.

The non-profit organization provides services including medical assistance, schooling, and therapy.

"Any help is great and I love living in a community that wraps themselves around their children… We have enough volunteers right now to help 80 of those 177 children," said Sandy Garrison, a coordinator at CASA of Yuma County.

CASA said volunteers provide much-needed comfort in such challenging times for these children.

If you would like to volunteer, visit https://www.azcourts.gov/casaofyumacounty/Get-Involved.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

