AWC president visits the White House to talk about job market

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) President Dr. Daniel Corr was invited to join the Biden-Harris administration for the White House State Workforce Day Convening recently.

In a press release, Corr met with other state leaders at the nation's capitol to discuss efforts to "expand investments in students and workers that lead to good jobs in high-demand sectors." These sectors include clean energy, biotechnology, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors and more.

"It was an honor to be invited to the White House Workforce Convening along with a select group of educators and government officials. We spent a very productive afternoon discussing ways to better prepare Americans for the job market of tomorrow. The fact that Arizona Western College was invited to the table highlights the amazing work being done here at AWC. It was a very proud personal and professional moment." Dr. Daniel Corr, AWC President

To see who else participated in the event, read the press release below.