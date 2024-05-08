Skip to Content
One person dead following highway car crash

today at 12:03 PM
Published 12:10 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One person is dead following a crash on Highway 95 Wednesday morning between, Avenues 3E and 4E.

Highway 95 has been closed now for several hours for both eastbound and westbound traffic, and the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is still at the scene investigating the crash.

Two vehicles were involved, a truck and what was reported to be a smaller vehicle, and the identity of the victim has not been identified.

KYMA will keep you updated to when Highway 95 will reopen.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

