One person dead following highway car crash

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One person is dead following a crash on Highway 95 Wednesday morning between, Avenues 3E and 4E.

Highway 95 has been closed now for several hours for both eastbound and westbound traffic, and the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is still at the scene investigating the crash.

Two vehicles were involved, a truck and what was reported to be a smaller vehicle, and the identity of the victim has not been identified.

KYMA will keep you updated to when Highway 95 will reopen.