Fire damages local restaurant set to open

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at a restaurant set to have a soft opening on Thursday.

The Yuma Fire Department said the fire at the new Takos and Beer location on Fourth Avenue may have sparked from an air-conditioning unit on the roof of the building.

The kitchen was partially damaged but the dining room was unaffected and the fire suppression system worked properly.

"Yeah, so our crews were dispatched just before 3:30 p.m. to a report of a fire in the commercial restaurant occupancy. When they arrived on scene, they found smoke conditions, and then, thankfully some of the personnel on staff, on-site, had reported that they got the fire under control with extinguishers," said David Padilla, Yuma Fire Department.

Several workers were inside the building preparing for the grand opening when the fire started, but thankfully, no injuries were reported.

According to a Takos and Beer employee, the grand opening has now been pushed back.

We'll let you know when the new date is announced.

The Yuma Fire Department said the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.