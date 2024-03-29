Kelley family hosts Jakob’s celebration of life

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The family who lost their teenage son in a car crash in a Yuma canal hosted a celebration of life on Friday.

Jakob Brandon Canales Kelley had a passion and love for animals, he had three chickens and a dog called Raskal.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon after the vehicle he was in landed in the Gila Gravity Canal.

He leaves four siblings and his parents behind.

The celebration of life is on Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at a horse ranch located at 13750 South Avenue 5E in Yuma.

Click the family's GoFundMe here to help with the funeral costs. There is also a Meal Train fund set up, click here to donate.