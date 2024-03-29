Skip to Content
Yuma County

Kelley family hosts Jakob’s celebration of life

Kelley Family
By
today at 2:01 PM
Published 2:11 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The family who lost their teenage son in a car crash in a Yuma canal hosted a celebration of life on Friday.

Jakob Brandon Canales Kelley had a passion and love for animals, he had three chickens and a dog called Raskal.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon after the vehicle he was in landed in the Gila Gravity Canal.

He leaves four siblings and his parents behind. 

The celebration of life is on Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at a horse ranch located at 13750 South Avenue 5E in Yuma.

Click the family's GoFundMe here to help with the funeral costs. There is also a Meal Train fund set up, click here to donate.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content