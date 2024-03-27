Family remembers 15-year-old who died in crash

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Kelley family lost their 15-year-old son, Jakob Brandon Canales Kelley on Sunday afternoon after the vehicle he was in submerged in the Gila Gravity Canal near Avenue 9 1/4 East.

Jakob's parents shared how he was a loving, kind, and sweet 15-year-old.

He had a passion and love for animals, he had three chickens and a dog called Raskal.

Jakob leaves behind four siblings and his parents, Danielle N. Canales-Kelley and Jerimiah B. Kelley.

They will be hosting a celebration of life on Friday, March 29 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at a horse ranch located at 13750 S. Ave 5E in Yuma.

The family is asking everyone to wear classic rock band shirts like AC/DC, Kansas, and Metallica, as it was his favorite genre of music.

Click the family's GoFundMe here to help with the funeral costs. There is also a Meal Train fund set up, click here to donate.