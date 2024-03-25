One teen dead after vehicle submerges in canal

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said a 15-year-old is dead after a vehicle submerged in the Gila Gravity Canal.

YCSO said they received the report on Sunday evening of the vehicle submerged in the canal with one person trapped inside.

According to YCSO, a 1998 Dodge Dakota was driving westbound on the Gila Gravity Canal Road when it failed to make a turn.

The vehicle then drove off the south side of the road and rolled over into the canal, said YCSO.

YCSO said the 17-year-old driver was able to exit the vehicle and was not injured.

However, the 15-year-old passenger of the vehicle was not able to exit the vehicle and the YCSO Dive Team was able to recover them.

YCSO said the 15-year-old passenger died at the scene.

This case is still under investigation.

YCSO said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

If you or anyone else have information on this case, contact YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.