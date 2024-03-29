Arson suspect in historic building fire arrested

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma police said a 22-year-old suspect has been arrested and is accused of burning a historic freight depot and a vacant home.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said the 22-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday evening.

He was booked into the Yuma County Detention Center about a separate unrelated case, said YPD.

However, on Thursday, YPD said after its Property Crimes detectives confirmed investigative leads, the suspect was additionally charged with two counts of arson of a structure.

The suspect's bond is at $15,000.

On Wednesday evening, the historical Southern Pacific Freight Depot and a vacant home nearby were on fire causing both buildings to be a total loss.

There were no injuries reported.