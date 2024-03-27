Skip to Content
Fire breaks out in Downtown Yuma

Courtesy: Hector Duarte
By
today at 6:08 PM
Published 4:54 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in the area of Harold C. Giss Parkway and Main Street.

According to the Yuma Fire Department, the fire started shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon with two structures fully engulfed in flames.

One structure fire was stopped fairly early while the other is still active with both structures suffering severe damage.

In the area, we can still smell the fire and see the smoke, along with the harshly burned building, as numerous firefighters are working tirelessly to extinguish the flames for good.

A small crowd of people were watching as the fire started to die down.

It is not yet known what caused the fire as it is still under investigation.

Below are images from our viewers of the fire.

Courtesy: Hector Duarte
Courtesy: Savanna Lee
Courtesy: Terri Brooks
Courtesy: Mike Lutes

Courtesy: Linus Bowden

Faith Rodriquez

Eduardo Morales

